Edward White

The family of Edward White Sr. (1934 - 2023) of Bristol, Vt., will be gathering to celebrate his life, and they'd be honored if you'd join them on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 3-6 p.m. at Hogback Mountain Brewery, 372 Rockydale Rd., Bristol, VT. Please bring your fondest memories of Ed to share with family and friends.