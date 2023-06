click to enlarge Courtesy

Elaine Begin

The celebration of life service and committal for Elaine L. Begin, 69, will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville, Vt. Prelude will begin at 12:40 p.m., with the service at 1 p.m. She passed away on October 2, 2022.

Arrangements are being made by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, Vt.