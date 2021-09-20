In Memoriam: Elizabeth White, 1954-2020 

Seven Days needs your financial support!
September 20, 2021
Life Lines
» In Memoriam
Please join us on Saturday September 25, for a celebration of Beth White's life from 4 to 8 p.m. at Queen City Brewery, 703B Pine St., Burlington. We look forward to sharing your memories!
