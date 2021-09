click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Estelle Deane

A celebration of the life of Estelle Deane of Burlington and Shelburne will be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral (2 Cherry St., Burlington) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 18. Masking and social distancing will be in effect. The service will also be broadcast as a livestream: youtube.com/channel/UC9eejE2xvHOADEsIGqscGQw.