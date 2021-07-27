 In Memoriam: Ethan Wallis Townsend, 1981-2020 | In Memoriam | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

July 27, 2021 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Ethan Wallis Townsend, 1981-2020 

click to enlarge Ethan Townsend - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Ethan Townsend

A memorial gathering will be held to celebrate and honor the life of Ethan Townsend on Sunday, September 26, at 2 p.m. It will be held at the St. Johns Club, 9 Central Ave., Burlington, Vt. All are welcome to attend.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More In Memoriam »

Trending

Stuck in Vermont: Winooski Sculptor Leslie Fry Celebrates Five Decades of Work With New Book
Art Review: 'Holding Pattern,' Christy Mitchell, the S.P.A.C.E. Gallery
At a Stowe Detox, Serene Surroundings Come at a Price
Zoë Keating on Life Off the Road and Being Nominated for an Emmy
The Psychological Horror Drama ‘Saint Maud’ Marks a Promising Debut
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in In Memoriam

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation