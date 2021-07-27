In Memoriam: Ethan Wallis Townsend, 1981-2020 

Seven Days needs your financial support!
July 27, 2021
Life Lines
» In Memoriam
A memorial gathering will be held to celebrate and honor the life of Ethan Townsend on Sunday, September 26, at 2 p.m. It will be held at the St. Johns Club, 9 Central Ave., Burlington, Vt. All are welcome to attend.
Zachary Quinn Ellison, 1994-2021
Roddy O’Neil Cleary, 1932-2021
Dr. Anthony R. Quintiliani, 1944-2021
