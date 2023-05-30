 In Memoriam: Fred Abrahams, 1934-2022 | In Memoriam | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 30, 2023 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Fred Abrahams, 1934-2022 

Brattleboro, Vt.

Published May 30, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.

Fred J. Abrahams passed away at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital on July 21, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Abrahams, and daughter, Heather Abrahams, both in Rhode Island.
