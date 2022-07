click to enlarge Courtesy

Glenn Sautter

Please join us for a celebration of the life of Glenn Sautter on July 24, 11 a.m., at the Men's Room Salon (106 Main Street, Burlington). We will host a Sunday brunch-themed party and art exhibit opening featuring Glenn's artwork and some special pieces from his personal collection. Inquiries and well wishes may be sent to info@mensroomvt.com Glenn's partner, David Morrill, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2022. You can read his obituary and memorial information here