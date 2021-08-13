 In Memoriam: Jack Carter, 1945-2021 | In Memoriam | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 13, 2021 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Jack Carter, 1945-2021 

click to enlarge Image: Jack Carter - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Image: Jack Carter

A celebration of the life of Jack Carter of Waterbury will be held on Sunday, August 29, at 2 p.m. in Rusty Parker Park in Waterbury Village.

Carter, 75, died on June 21 at his home in Waterbury Center. A former owner of Stowe Street Emporium and a Waterbury Selectboard member, Carter was active in many community organizations and projects.

The public is welcome to attend the celebration, which will be held rain or shine. In case of severe weather, it will be held on Monday, August 30, at 2 p.m. in the same location.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

