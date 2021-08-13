In Memoriam: Jack Carter, 1945-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Image: Jack Carter

A celebration of the life of Jack Carter of Waterbury will be held on Sunday, August 29, at 2 p.m. in Rusty Parker Park in Waterbury Village.

Carter, 75, died on June 21 at his home in Waterbury Center. A former owner of Stowe Street Emporium and a Waterbury Selectboard member, Carter was active in many community organizations and projects.

The public is welcome to attend the celebration, which will be held rain or shine. In case of severe weather, it will be held on Monday, August 30, at 2 p.m. in the same location.