In Memoriam: James L. Morse, 1940-2023 

There will be a celebration of life for the Honorable James L. Morse on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 2 p.m., at All Souls Gathering, 291 Old Bostwick Rd., Shelburne. Jim died on January 13, 2023, at home in Charlotte. A quintessential public servant and so much more, Jim once wrote: "at death I have a resume, but where I’m going experience doesn’t count, like a merchant mariner moving to Omaha.”Join us for this remembrance of Jim’s life and experience — a time of common understanding that his love for us, his respect for all living things and his quest for justice does count, and we are better off for having been here on Earth with him.