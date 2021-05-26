In Memoriam: Janet Bonneau, 1954-2020 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Janet Bonneau

Janet Cressy Stensrud Bonneau of Richmond, Vt,. passed away unexpectedly on December 3, 2020. Born in Beverly, Mass., to Gordon and Elizabeth Stensrud, Janet attended Richmond schools and graduated from Mount Mansfield Union High School in 1972. She traveled throughout Europe after graduation and returned to be with the love of her life, Richard Bonneau. She attended Vermont Technical College and the University of Vermont, studying agriculture. She joined Rick in proudly running the family business, Winooski Press, side by side for almost 50 years.

Janet grew up on the Stensrud family farm and kept a herd of colorful horses well fed in the bountiful meadow she adored. You could hear Janet’s laugh long before you saw her on her favorite horse, Dakota, as she shared trail riding with friends.

Her love of her horses, cats and the Richmond community made her big smile a welcome sight. Instrumental in starting the Richmond Holiday Market, Janet also sat as a trustee for the Richmond Free Library, where she was a key player in helping the library expand into the upstairs. Whether with Meals on Wheels, the Lion’s Club, pies for the church supper or 4-H, you could always count on Janet to readily volunteer!

Janet is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Bonneau, with whom she shared almost 50 years of her life. She was greatly loved by her siblings Anne and Richard Steadman of Marblehead, Mass.; Susan Stensrud and Ricardo Bessin of Lexington, Ky.; and Matthew and Cyndi Stensrud of Viera, Fla.; as well as by her brother-in-law Robert and Cheryl Bonneau of Conshohocken, Pa.; her cousin and best friends Sarah Killam and Gary Thomas of Beverly, Mass.; and many nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by all her many friends and business associates.

A memorial service for the celebration of Janet’s life will be held on June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the lower meadow of the Stensrud Family Farm at the corner of Hillview Road and Williams Hill Road. All are invited to attend.