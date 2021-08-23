In Memoriam: Jean Oliver Koch, 1937‑2021 

Seven Days needs your financial support!
cars/trucks
bicycles
sell your ride
health/wellness
home/garden
post your service
all merchandise
sell your stuff
all categories
post your class
apartments
homes for sale
for sale by owner
post your listing
browse notices
post a notice
If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.
August 23, 2021
Life Lines
» In Memoriam
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 3, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of the Snows in Waitsfield, Vt., with a reception to follow at Mad River Glen. Masking and social distancing encouraged.
Read her full obituary here.
Tags: In Memoriam
More In Memoriam »
Matthew Christopher Caulo, 1991-2021
Carol Dansky, 1946-2021
Susan F. Smith, 1944-2021
births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries
Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...