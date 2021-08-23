 In Memoriam: Jean Oliver Koch, 1937‑2021 | In Memoriam | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

August 23, 2021 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Jean Oliver Koch, 1937‑2021 

click to enlarge Jennifer Koch - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Jennifer Koch

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 3, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of the Snows in Waitsfield, Vt., with a reception to follow at Mad River Glen. Masking and social distancing encouraged.

Read her full obituary here.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More In Memoriam »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in In Memoriam

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation