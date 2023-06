click to enlarge Courtesy

John Andrews

A celebration of life for John Andrews, Lt. Col. U.S. Army (retired), who passed on November 3, 2022, will be held on June 24, 2023, 11 a.m., at the United Church of Underhill with inurnment to follow in the family lot in Underhill Flats Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded this Vietnam veteran. Visit awrfh.com to read John's full obituary.