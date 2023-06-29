In Memoriam: John Chapman Baldwin, 1946-2023 

Courtesy

John Baldwin

Friends of John Baldwin,

Please join us on Saturday, July 15, for a celebration of life for our uncle, John Baldwin, who recently passed away. You are invited to attend one or both of the celebrations listed below.

Military Funeral Honors for John Baldwin

Saturday, July 15, 2023, 10 a.m. Location: The Baldwin Cemetery

Daniel Webster Hwy., Stratford, NH 03590

(about 2 miles south of North Stratford on Route 3)

Celebration of Life for John Baldwin

Saturday, July 15, 2023, 2-4 p.m.

Location: St. Johnsbury Distillery

74 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, VT

(Drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be served)

We look forward to celebrating and sharing memories with you.

Gretchen, Erika, and Karin