June 29, 2023

In Memoriam: John Chapman Baldwin, 1946-2023 

Published June 29, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated June 29, 2023 at 2:17 p.m.

John Baldwin - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • John Baldwin

Friends of John Baldwin,
Please join us on Saturday, July 15, for a celebration of life for our uncle, John Baldwin, who recently passed away. You are invited to attend one or both of the celebrations listed below.

Military Funeral Honors for John Baldwin
Saturday, July 15, 2023, 10 a.m. Location: The Baldwin Cemetery
Daniel Webster Hwy., Stratford, NH 03590
(about 2 miles south of North Stratford on Route 3)

Celebration of Life for John Baldwin
Saturday, July 15, 2023, 2-4 p.m.
Location: St. Johnsbury Distillery
74 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, VT
(Drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be served)

We look forward to celebrating and sharing memories with you.
Gretchen, Erika, and Karin

