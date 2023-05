click to enlarge Courtesy

John P. Ketcham

Celebrating the life of John P. Ketcham, March 19, 1962-July 19, 2022. (Rutland, Vt.; Austin, Texas; originally from Essex Jct., Vt.)

Please join us on May 28, at 1 p.m. as we gather at Coolidge State Park, in Plymouth, Vt., to celebrate John’s life with stories, food, refreshments, fun and games. Please respond to [email protected] if you can join us. Camping is available. (It’s okay if you didn’t RSVP, please join us anyway and share in the festivities.)