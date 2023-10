click to enlarge Courtesy

Kenneth Hood

A celebration of life will be held on October 22, 2023, at the Silver Pavilion at the University of Vermont Alumni House, 61 Summit St., Burlington, VT. from 11a.m.-2 p.m.

Ken's obituary is posted on the VT Digger at vtdigger.org/2023/07/18/dr-kenneth-hood-ed-d/.