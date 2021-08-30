In Memoriam: Kira Jaye Serisky (KJ), 2003-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

KJ Serisky

Celebration of Life

Saturday, September 18, 2021

Kira Jaye Serisky (KJ)

July 9, 2003-February 7, 2021

On Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 4-7:30 p.m., Pete and Marge Serisky invite all who knew and loved Kira to celebrate Kira’s life with us at All Souls Interfaith Gathering. The event will be held at Meach Cove Farms, 291 Bostwick Farm Rd., Shelburne, VT 05482.

Kira’s celebration will include grateful memories of Kira’s incredible life and how she gave back to kittens, all animals and humans. Music will be provided by MetalWerx Tuba/Euphonium quartet. After the first portion of Kira’s celebration of life, a light catered buffet of some of Kira’s favorite foods will be offered, and attendees will be welcome to visit Kira’s apple tree at their leisure in the All Souls memory garden. We hope that the day will conclude with a wonderful sunset and a toast to Kira and her incredible legacy.

All Souls has kindly provided a space for children. We will provide sitters who, in the spirit of Kira, will lead arts and crafts and other fun projects for those who are too young to attend the first part of Kira’s celebration and for those who need a creative outlet throughout the event.

As many of you know, Kira’s favorite color was blue, and she loved kitten fostering, galaxies, narwhals, podcasts and music. Feel free to dress casually or formally in whatever you are comfortable with, but preferably in something that represents these aspects of Kira’s personality.

Pete and Marge would like to thank all who have shared kind words about Kira and those who have made donations on her behalf to organizations meaningful to her. We are thankful for those who frequently think about her and her positive impact on the world and have continued to provide support in so many meaningful ways to our family.

Most recently, in memory of Kira, the Humane Society of Chittenden County has established Kira’s Fund, which will minimize the financial barrier of feline spay and neuter procedures at the organization’s community health clinic. The purpose of this memorial fund is to subsequently reduce the number of homeless kittens in our community. Donations can be made directly through this link: hsccvt.org/kiras-fund.

Pete and Marge would like to provide the caterer with an accurate head count; if you plan on attending, please feel free to email margebs@hotmail.com.

We are hoping to move Kira’s event outdoors. However, the buffet tables will be placed indoors, so please bring, and be prepared to wear, a mask inside at All Souls Interfaith building. We want everyone to stay safe and virus-free.