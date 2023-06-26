In Memoriam: Krisann Paquette, 1963-2020 

Seven Days needs your support!
June 26, 2023
Life Lines
» In Memoriam
Published June 26, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.
| Updated June 26, 2023 at 12:14 p.m.
Celebrate you,
kiss your face,
smile my heart,
my sister, my sissy,
we are never apart.
