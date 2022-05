click to enlarge Courtesy

Kristen Laure Charlesbois

In loving memory of Kristen Laure CharleboisSeptember 19, 1978-May 29, 1995To our very dear Kristy,It seems so incredible to believe that it has been 27 years since you passed. We will always treasure every memory of you and keep you close to our hearts until we are with you again.Much love,Mom, Dad, Kate and Randy