In Memoriam: Linda Cummings Deliduka, 1942-2021 

Linda Cummings Deliduka

Join us in celebrating the life of Linda Cummings Deliduka (August 21, 1942-March 10, 2021).Linda was adamant she wanted an event when people would be able to laugh, hug, reminisce, tell stories and whisper if needed. “A pre-COVID-style good time, overlooking Lake Champlain, and I want everyone to be invited, and I want there to be time for those to come and go around their schedule as they please.”Family, friends, foes, accomplices, mentees, and members of the many groups, organizations and associations: You are hereby invited to come as your schedule allows for Linda's last hurrah on Sunday, June 26, 2022, noon to 4 p.m., at the St. John's Club, 9 Center Ave., Burlington, VT. Casual dress is recommended to enjoy the deck and beach as weather permits. Expect to park on Lakeside Ave. and enjoy a short walk.