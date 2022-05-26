In Memoriam: Linda Cummings Deliduka, 1942-2021 

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy
-
Linda Cummings Deliduka
Join us in celebrating the life of Linda Cummings Deliduka (August 21, 1942-March 10, 2021).
Linda was adamant she wanted an event when people would be able to laugh, hug, reminisce, tell stories and whisper if needed. “A pre-COVID-style good time, overlooking Lake Champlain, and I want everyone to be invited, and I want there to be time for those to come and go around their schedule as they please.”
Family, friends, foes, accomplices, mentees, and members of the many groups, organizations and associations: You are hereby invited to come as your schedule allows for Linda's last hurrah on Sunday, June 26, 2022, noon to 4 p.m., at the St. John's Club, 9 Center Ave., Burlington, VT. Casual dress is recommended to enjoy the deck and beach as weather permits. Expect to park on Lakeside Ave. and enjoy a short walk.