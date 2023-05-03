In Memoriam: Marcia J. Perry, 1949-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Marcia J. Perry

A celebration of life for Marcia J. Perry will be held on Saturday June 3, 2023, at 3 p.m., at Marcia’s home, 1476 Shaker Hill Rd., Starksboro, VT 05487.

The event will be outdoors, rain or shine, although we will have a large tent available if the weather is wet. Parking is nearby, and we will be able to accommodate people who have difficulty walking, but walking shoes are recommended. There will be some open sharing-time available. Please contact Tom Perry at 802-238-3478 or email [email protected] with any questions. RSVPs not required, but helpful!

