In Memoriam: Marianne Goodson, 1929-2020 

Published June 29, 2022 at 6:01 a.m. | Updated June 29, 2022 at 11:37 p.m.
A Celebration of Life in honor of Marianne Goodson will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 4 p.m. at the Stowe Community Church. Marianne passed away in December 2020, and the time has come for a special gathering to share memories and music. A reception will follow at The Green Mountain Inn.
RSVPs are not necessary, but helpful. If you plan to attend, please let the family know by calling 802-244-5895, or email lcg@sunboundtalent.com. Live-stream access will be available for those unable to attend in person.
Comments are closed.
Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.
While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.
To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.
Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.