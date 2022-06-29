In Memoriam: Marianne Goodson, 1929-2020 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Marianne Goodson

A Celebration of Life in honor of Marianne Goodson will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 4 p.m. at the Stowe Community Church. Marianne passed away in December 2020, and the time has come for a special gathering to share memories and music. A reception will follow at The Green Mountain Inn.

RSVPs are not necessary, but helpful. If you plan to attend, please let the family know by calling 802-244-5895, or email lcg@sunboundtalent.com. Live-stream access will be available for those unable to attend in person.