Marshall MacDonald True

Marshall MacDonald True slipped gently from this life on the morning of February 28, 2021.

Marshall’s family is holding a memorial service and celebration of his life on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Meeting House on the Green in East Fairfield, Vt.

