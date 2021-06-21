 In Memoriam: Maurice Dickey Drysdale, 1944-2021 | In Memoriam | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 21, 2021 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Maurice Dickey Drysdale, 1944-2021 

click to enlarge Maurice Dickey Drysdale - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Maurice Dickey Drysdale

The celebration of life for Maurice Dickey Drysdale, longtime editor/publisher of the Randolph Herald who died April 28, 2021, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, at Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More In Memoriam »

Trending

With Song, Food and Fellowship, Burlington Celebrates Juneteenth
Joe Magee Wins Progressive Nomination for Ward 3 Special Election
Burlington GOP Nominates Ward 3 Candidate in Last-Minute Caucus
One Prog Drops Out and Another Joins Burlington's Ward 3 Council Race
Stuck in Vermont: Storyteller Ferene Paris Meyer Inspires a Juneteenth Mural
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in In Memoriam

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation