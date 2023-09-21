 In Memoriam: Melody A. Brown, 1956-2013 | In Memoriam | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 21, 2023

In Memoriam: Melody A. Brown, 1956-2013 

Published September 21, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge Melody A. Brown - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Melody A. Brown

This place is a dream
Only a sleeper considers it real.
Then death comes like dawn,
And you wake up laughing at what
you thought was your grief.
—Rumi

