May 30, 2022 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Richard A. Wilbert Sr., 1937-2022 

Richard A. Wilbert Sr. of Burlington, Vt., passed on May 21, 2022. Funeral to be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery on June 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. Please view his full obituary at gregorycremation.com.
