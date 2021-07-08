 In Memoriam: Richard L. "Dick" Lefebvre, 1948-2020 | In Memoriam | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 08, 2021

In Memoriam: Richard L. "Dick" Lefebvre, 1948-2020 

click to enlarge Richard L. "Dick" Lefebvre - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Richard L. "Dick" Lefebvre

A Mass in celebration of the life of Dick Lefebvre, who died August 6, 2020, will be held at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Burlington on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. Family members and friends are invited to attend.

