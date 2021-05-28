 In Memoriam: Richard “Seth” Schneehagen, 1990-2021 | In Memoriam | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 28, 2021 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Richard “Seth” Schneehagen, 1990-2021 

click to enlarge Richard “Seth” Schneehagen, 1990-2021 - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Richard “Seth” Schneehagen, 1990-2021

June 20, 1990-February 24, 2021

Please join us for a celebration of life on June 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the St. John’s Club, Burlington, VT 05401.

