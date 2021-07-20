 In Memoriam: Robert A. Cioffi, 1931-2020 | In Memoriam | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

July 20, 2021 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Robert A. Cioffi, 1931-2020 

click to enlarge Robert Cioffi - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Robert Cioffi

In the rising of the sun and in its going down, we will remember him.
In the blowing of the wind and in the chill of winter, we will remember him.
In the blueness of the sky and in the warmth of summer, we will remember him.
In the rustling of the leaves and in the beauty of autumn, we will remember him.
In the beginning of the year and when it ends, we will remember him.
When we are weary and in need of strength, we will remember him.
When we are lost and sick at heart, we will remember him.
When we have joys we yearn to share, we will remember him.
So long as we live, he too shall live, for he is now a part of us, as we remember him.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More In Memoriam »

Trending

Dining Out at Lazy Breeze Farm’s Burger Buggy in Waltham
VT Vineyards Helps Hobbyists Grow Grapes at Home
First-Time Home Buyers Invited to the Seven Days House Party on August 18
Canada to Open Border to Vaccinated Americans on August 9
Francesca Blanchard, Vermont Symphony Orchestra to Perform 'Under the Stars'
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in In Memoriam

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation