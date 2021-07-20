In Memoriam: Robert A. Cioffi, 1931-2020 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Robert Cioffi

In the rising of the sun and in its going down, we will remember him.

In the blowing of the wind and in the chill of winter, we will remember him.

In the blueness of the sky and in the warmth of summer, we will remember him.

In the rustling of the leaves and in the beauty of autumn, we will remember him.

In the beginning of the year and when it ends, we will remember him.

When we are weary and in need of strength, we will remember him.

When we are lost and sick at heart, we will remember him.

When we have joys we yearn to share, we will remember him.

So long as we live, he too shall live, for he is now a part of us, as we remember him.