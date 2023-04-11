In Memoriam: Robert and Paul Verrastro 

Published April 11, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated April 11, 2023 at 9:58 a.m.
Celebration of Life for Robert and Paul
Verrastro
(1973-2023 and 1970-2020)
It feels like yesterday and yet an eternity
that you left. Friends and family will get together to celebrate your
life as it was, on Saturday, April 15, 2023. We will gather at the
St. John’s Club on the lake, at 9 Central Avenue off Pine Street in
Burlington. All are welcome to come and celebrate from 3 to 6 p.m. So
here’s to you! You are forever in our hearts.