April 11, 2023 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Robert and Paul Verrastro 

Published April 11, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated April 11, 2023 at 9:58 a.m.

click to enlarge Robert and Paul Verrastro - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Robert and Paul Verrastro

Celebration of Life for Robert and Paul Verrastro
(1973-2023 and 1970-2020)

It feels like yesterday and yet an eternity that you left. Friends and family will get together to celebrate your life as it was, on Saturday, April 15, 2023. We will gather at the St. John’s Club on the lake, at 9 Central Avenue off Pine Street in Burlington. All are welcome to come and celebrate from 3 to 6 p.m. So here’s to you! You are forever in our hearts.

