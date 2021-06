click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Robert Cochran

In remembrance of Bob Cochran, the family is holding a memorial service on Friday, July 2, at 1 p.m., on what would have been his 95th birthday, at the Jericho Congregational Church, 3 Jericho Center Circle in Jericho Center.

A reception will follow in the church's lower level Fellowship Hall.

A private family funeral service will have occurred on July 1.