In Memoriam: Robin Milne, 1931-2022 

Robin Milne

Robin Williams Milne, of Shelburne, Vt., died peacefully on December 20, 2022, at the age of 91. You are welcome to join us in honoring her life. A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington (head of Church Street). Robin’s full obituary can be found at Legacy.com. Please note that the email address for condolences and other family contacts has changed to [email protected].