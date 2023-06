click to enlarge Courtesy

Sheila Ward Cane

A funeral mass will be celebrated for Sheila Ward Cane on Saturday, July 1, 11 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 72 Church St., Shelburne, followed by a reception in the parish hall. The mass will be streamed at youtube.com/@stcatherinevt/streams.

Arrangements are in care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County in Burlington, Vt.