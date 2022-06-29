In Memoriam: Thomas Henning Jr., 1970-2021 

click to enlarge
Thomas Henning Jr
A celebration of life in honor of Thomas Henning Jr., who passed away on December 27, 2021, will be held on Sunday, July 24, 1 p.m., at 422 Winhall Hollow Road in Winhall, Vt. Please join us in celebrating Thomas’s life and sharing memories and stories with each other.
Food will be provided; please BYOB. If you have any special photos that you would like to contribute to his slideshow, please email to jennyhenningvt@gmail.com
. For more information, or to contact us directly, visit the Facebook event page at fb.me/e/2j7ZuGLT6
.