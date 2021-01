SEVEN DAYS

In loving memory of Tobias "Toby" Andros Tomasi



Born February 3, 1973, in Decca, Bangladesh.

Died December 28, 1990, in Williston, Vt.



Meditation XVII

"No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main ... Any man's death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind..."

—John Donne

For his family, from Alice Siegriest and Ruth Furman.