September 02, 2021 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Tony Markellis, 1952-2021 

click to enlarge Tony Markellis - JOSEPH DEUEL
  • JOSEPH DEUEL
  • Tony Markellis

Remembrance of the Life of Tony Markellis.

Please join with friends and family as we celebrate the life of Tony Markellis on Monday, September 13, at a new time and location: 4 p.m. at the Double E Performance Center, located at the Essex Experience Campus at 21 Essex Way, in the same building as Essex Cinemas. Doors will open at 3 p.m., so please come early and enjoy a cocktail as you take your seats. You must present proof of being fully vaccinated as of September 1 to attend this event in person, and everyone will be required to wear masks. Alternatively, please join us via livestream: vimeo.com/event/1245646.

Tony Markellis was a mainstay of the Burlington music scene for more than 45 years, most notably as a founding member of Kilimanjaro and the Unknown Blues Band featuring Big Joe Burrell. Tony was also omnipresent musically and equally beloved in his adopted hometown of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. For the past 18 years, Tony gained national prominence playing bass in Phish front man Trey Anastasio’s eponymous sideline band. A complete obituary of Tony is available online here.

