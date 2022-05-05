 In Memoriam: Ursula and John Langfeldt | In Memoriam | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 05, 2022 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Ursula and John Langfeldt 

click to enlarge Ursula and John Langfeldt - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Ursula and John Langfeldt
A joint funeral service for Ursula and John Langfeldt, who passed away on November 18 and December 3, 2021, respectively, will be held on Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Middlebury. Following the service, the family will be hosting an open reception for family, friends and community members who wish to collectively celebrate the lives of Ursula and John. The reception will begin at 12:30 p.m., after the funeral service, and will be held at Tourterelle Restaurant & Inn, located at 3629 Ethan Allen Hwy., New Haven, VT.
