Ginny Walters

A celebration of life will be held for Ginny Walters, who died on January 14, 2022, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 3 to 5 p.m., at Lake Champlain Yacht Club, 2790 Harbor Rd., Shelburne, VT. Drive slowly and look for the small nautical flag at this address. RSVPs are appreciated. Email ginfizz3218@gmail.com.