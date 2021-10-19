In Memoriam: Virginia L. Sweetser, 1981-2020 

Courtesy Photo

Ginny Sweetser

On December 11, 2020, heaven gained an angel when our beautiful Ginny lost her battle with PTSD. A celebration of Ginny’s life will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Essex Alliance Church in Essex Junction, Vt. (5 to 5:30 p.m. will be a reception line, 5:30 to 7 p.m. will be the service, and 7 to 8 p.m. will be a repast at the church. All are welcome.) Burial will be the following day at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph, Vt. We will be leaving Essex at 9 a.m. for an 11 a.m. burial service. More details are at tinyurl.com/ginnysweetserservice.