 In Memoriam: Virginia L. Sweetser, 1981-2020 | In Memoriam | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

October 19, 2021 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Virginia L. Sweetser, 1981-2020 

Ginny Sweetser - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Ginny Sweetser

On December 11, 2020, heaven gained an angel when our beautiful Ginny lost her battle with PTSD. A celebration of Ginny’s life will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Essex Alliance Church in Essex Junction, Vt. (5 to 5:30 p.m. will be a reception line, 5:30 to 7 p.m. will be the service, and 7 to 8 p.m. will be a repast at the church. All are welcome.) Burial will be the following day at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph, Vt. We will be leaving Essex at 9 a.m. for an 11 a.m. burial service. More details are at tinyurl.com/ginnysweetserservice.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More In Memoriam »

Trending

Dairy Farmer Sues Burlington Over Airport PFAS Contamination
Stuck in Vermont: Remembering Cécile Druzba
Winooski Soccer Player Could Face Criminal Charge From Enosburg Game
Fired Burlington Airport Director Gene Richards Sues to Get His Job Back
Sears Lane Residents Petition Court to Stop Eviction from Burlington Encampment
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in In Memoriam

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation