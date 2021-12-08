Notice to Creditors: Estate of Adnan Music 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Adnan Music
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of Adnan Music, late of South Burlington.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: 12/7/2021
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Admir Lulic
Executor/Administrator: Admir Lulic, 263 Juniper Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403 802-310-9406 amir.lulic@yahoo.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 12/8/21
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Probate Division
PO Box 511
Burlington, Vermont 05401
