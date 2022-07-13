Notice to Creditors: Estate of Andrea Fortier Stitzel 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published July 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 13, 2022 at 11:23 a.m.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Andrea Fortier Stitzel, late of Winooski, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: July 8, 2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Eric S. Thomas
Executor/Administrator: Eric S. Thomas, c/o Laura E. Gorsky, Esq., P.O. Box 471, Richmond, VT 05477 (802) 434-3344 laura@vtgorskylaw.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: July 13, 2022
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, P.O. Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402
find, follow, fan us: