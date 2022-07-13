 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Andrea Fortier Stitzel | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 13, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Andrea Fortier Stitzel 

Published July 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 13, 2022 at 11:23 a.m.

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-03938
In re ESTATE of Andrea Fortier Stitzel, late of Winooski, Vermont.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Andrea Fortier Stitzel, late of Winooski, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: July 8, 2022

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Eric S. Thomas

Executor/Administrator: Eric S. Thomas, c/o Laura E. Gorsky, Esq., P.O. Box 471, Richmond, VT 05477 (802) 434-3344 laura@vtgorskylaw.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: July 13, 2022

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, P.O. Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402

