October 13, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

In re ESTATE of Robert RootNOTICE TO CREDITORS 

To the creditors of Robert Root, late of Colchester, VT.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Date: October 12, 2021

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Caroline R. Tirabassi

Executor/Administrator: Caroline R. Tirabassi, 15 Waxing Lane, East Amherst, NY 14051 716-632-1921

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 10/13/21

Vermont Superior Court, Probate Division

175 Main Street, P.O. Box 511

Burlington, Vermont 05402-0511

