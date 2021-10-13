In re ESTATE of Robert RootNOTICE TO CREDITORS 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
To the creditors of Robert Root, late of Colchester, VT.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: October 12, 2021
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Caroline R. Tirabassi
Executor/Administrator: Caroline R. Tirabassi, 15 Waxing Lane, East Amherst, NY 14051 716-632-1921
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 10/13/21
Vermont Superior Court, Probate Division
175 Main Street, P.O. Box 511
Burlington, Vermont 05402-0511
