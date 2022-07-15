In U.S. House Race, Gray Has Most Cash Heading Into Primary Homestretch 

click to enlarge File photos

From left: Becca Ballint, Sianay Chase Clifford, Molly Gray and Louis Meyers



Such groups are not allowed to coordinate with campaigns.

Such groups are not allowed to coordinate with campaigns.

"The Lt. Governor will reiterate that this type of interference in our elections is bad for our democracy and gets in the way of candidates talking directly to voters," Sheehan wrote. "Vermonters decide elections, not outside groups."



Seven Days in a text message that Balint would not.



"Becca is spending time talking with Vermonters, not engaging in political stunts," Silver wrote. "Becca has vehemently denounced the spending over and over; as she did again today."



Further, Silver said she had "serious concerns that a press conference which is meant to message to outside groups could be seen as illegal coordination.



"I don't approve of it. I have been very clear that I don't support SuperPACs," Balint said. "My position hasn't changed. And unfortunately, our system is such that I (and every other candidate) am in a position where I cannot do anything more than say that out loud and publicly. I have now done that over and over. That's something I will work to change in Congress."