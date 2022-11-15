 In Vermont, Fifth Graders Ski and Snowboard for Free | Kids VT | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

November 15, 2022 Local Guides » Kids VT

In Vermont, Fifth Graders Ski and Snowboard for Free 

By

Published November 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

click to enlarge FILE: SHEM ROOSE
  • File: Shem Roose

Snow sports make winters in the Green Mountain State so much more enjoyable, but they're not cheap. For example, a one-day, regular season lift ticket for a 6- to 18-year-old at Smugglers' Notch Resort in Jeffersonville runs $65. And that doesn't include equipment rentals or lessons.

To make wintry fun a little more accessible, Ski Vermont runs the Fifth Grade Passport program. Each year, the nonprofit trade organization, which represents member resorts, offers fifth graders a passport that includes three lift tickets at 20 participating resorts and up to three cross-country trail pass vouchers at each resort.

The passport costs $20; students must be currently enrolled in the fifth grade to participate, though they don't have to attend school in Vermont. To take advantage of the free passes, young skiers and riders must be accompanied by a ticket- or season pass-holding adult.

Families interested in accessing the program can register now; the passport is valid from December 1, 2022, through May 1, 2023. Said Ski Vermont office and programs manager Alicia O'Gorman: "Historically, we have not sold out, but we do only offer a set amount each season, so we recommend purchasing sooner rather than later."

Learn more and sign up for a pass at skivermont.com/fifth-grade-passport.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , ,

More Kids VT »

About The Author

Cathy Resmer

Cathy Resmer
goodcitizenvt.com
Bio:
 Deputy publisher Cathy Resmer is an organizer of the Vermont Tech Jam. She also oversees Seven Days' parenting publication, Kids VT, and created the Good Citizen Challenge, a youth civics initiative. Resmer began her career at Seven Days as a freelance writer in 2001. Hired as a staff writer in 2005, she became the publication's first online editor in 2007.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ add your event

Latest in Kids VT

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation