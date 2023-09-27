Indian Brook Park Annual Fall Clean-Up Day 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published September 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Saturday, October 21, 2023, Noon to 2 p.m.
(Bad weather date: October 22)
Help the Essex Conservation & Trails Committee remove invasive plants.
Wear work gloves, sturdy shoes, and bug repellant. Bring shovels or loppers if you have them. Other tools and water will be provided.
NO ENTRY FEE FOR VOLUNTEERS
For more information contact Town Planner Kent Johnson at [email protected] or 878-1343.
