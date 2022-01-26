Instead of Orgasms, All I Get Is Pee. Should I Talk to a Doctor? 

click to enlarge ID 112987686 © Volhah | Dreamstime.com

Dear Reverend,

I was reading your reply to "Why Do I Pee During Masturbation?" online [January 15, 2020], and there were some things that weren't answered for me. I have never had a sexual partner. I do masturbate, and even though I make sure to use the restroom beforehand, I always end up peeing. I also have never felt euphoric pleasure or a climax while masturbating. Other females and my friends talk about how great orgasms are, but all I get is pee. Everything about this situation is frustrating, and I don't know what to do. Is this something I should talk to a doctor about?

Urethra Franklin (female, 21)

Dear Urethra Franklin,

In the response that you refer to, I made the assumption that the letter writer was experiencing female ejaculation. I overlooked the possibility of a very common yet greatly underreported condition called coital incontinence. That's just what it sounds like: urine leakage that happens during sexual activity, with a partner or solo. It can happen to men but is more common in women. It often occurs with penetration or orgasm, but not always.

I've said this before, and I bet I'll say it again: I'm not a doctor, nor do I play one on TV. And there's only so much advice I can offer in 200 words.

You should definitely discuss this with your physician. Make an appointment right now! Whatever the cause, there are treatments available, and hopefully you'll be feeling yourself in no time.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend