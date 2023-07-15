Inundated Barre Restaurants and Bakery Dig Out with Help 

click to enlarge Melissa Pasanen ©️ Seven Days

Rise Up Bakery in Barre on Thursday

When McSheffrey was finally able to get to the restaurant on Tuesday, he found the dining room unscathed, thankfully, but both front and back basement stairs were submerged in five feet of standing water."It was quite shocking," he said. "Literally, the basement was like an ocean."McSheffrey estimated that cleanup and replacement will total at least half a million dollars. That doesn't include months of lost business. He is also worried about his 25 to 35 employees, most full time, many of whom will be out of work while he rebuilds."I'm pretty thick-skinned," McSheffrey said, "but it is very, very overwhelming. I was really starting to have a panic attack."Watching what the volunteer crew accomplished on Thursday morning, McSheffrey said, "My anxiety went from 50 to 5."