April 13, 2022 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

NEKCA Invitation for Bids: HR Study 

SUBJECT: HR CONSULTANT EXTENSIVE STUDY

Northeast Kingdom Community Action, Inc. (NEKCA) is soliciting proposals for an extensive HR study on the following services:

· Job Description Review and Development

· Wage & Compensation Analysis and Design

· Performance Evaluation Plan

· Benefit Comparability Survey

Proposals, bids, or responses will be accepted by NEKCA no later than Friday, April 22, 2022, 4:00 PM EST

For more detailed information and a copy of the Request for Proposals for Wage, Compensation and Job Position Study and Benefits Comparability Survey, please reach out to Claire Talbot at ctalbot@nekcavt.org

