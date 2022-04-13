NEKCA Invitation for Bids: HR Study 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
SUBJECT: HR CONSULTANT EXTENSIVE STUDY
Northeast Kingdom Community Action, Inc. (NEKCA) is soliciting proposals for an extensive HR study on the following services:
· Job Description Review and Development
· Wage & Compensation Analysis and Design
· Performance Evaluation Plan
· Benefit Comparability Survey
Proposals, bids, or responses will be accepted by NEKCA no later than Friday, April 22, 2022, 4:00 PM EST
For more detailed information and a copy of the Request for Proposals for Wage, Compensation and Job Position Study and Benefits Comparability Survey, please reach out to Claire Talbot at ctalbot@nekcavt.org
find, follow, fan us: