Invitation For Construction Managers Municipal Building Renovation Project City of Essex Junction, VT 

Published August 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 2, 2023 at 10:05 a.m.
The Essex Junction City Council is seeking interested Construction Managers (CMc) for bidding on an upcoming renovation project. The project consists of demolition and reconstruction of interior spaces, installation of an elevator, stairs, and other mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work. There is a small vestibule addition and a limited amount of civil/site work related to reworking site utilities, electric service lines, and equipment.Submission responses shall include the bid forms contained in the RFP, written responses to the questions contained in the RFP, and sufficient information about the proposing firms to show capacity to perform the proposed work. Construction is expected to occur between January -August of 2024.
Submissions from qualified Construction Managers shall be submitted to the City Offices, attention Regina Mahony, City Manager, 2 Lincoln St., Essex Junction, VT 05452. Sealed bid submissions shall be received by 2:00 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2024. Address the envelope subject line "CM BID – LINCOLN HALL PROJECT." The City Manager will advise all respondents of the status of the bids and any award made by the City Council within two weeks. The City Council reserves the right to reject any incomplete or otherwise non-responsive submissions. See additional requirements in the RFP.
Complete CM RFP packages describing submission requirements may be obtained by contacting John Alden at Scott + Partners, Inc, 7 Carmichael St, Essex Jct, VT 05452; phone (802) 879-5153;[email protected]
