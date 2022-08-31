INVITATION TO BID: Bittersweet Lane Riverbank Armoring & Erosion Mitigation, Jericho 

Published August 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Sealed bids from pre-qualified contractors shall be accepted until 12:00 PM, prevailing time on
Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the Town of Jericho Municipal Building (Town Administrator's Office, 67 Vermont Route 15) for construction of the project hereinafter described. Bid opening will occur
immediately after the bid submittal deadline. The time of receiving and opening bids may be
postponed due to emergencies or unforeseen conditions. Sealed BIDS shall be marked in the lower left-hand corner: Bid: Riverbank Armoring & Erosion Mitigation, Jericho. Each BID must be accompanied by a certified check payable to the Town of Jericho for five percent (5%) of the total amount of the BID. A BID bond may be used in lieu of a certified check.
LOCATION: Bank of the Brown's River behind the Bittersweet Ln. neighborhood on left when entering Raceway Rd from Rt 15 in Jericho at W end of raceway near Community Bank.
TYPE OF CONSTRUCTION: Armoring & blending a total project length section of riverbank approx. 240' (194' of rip rap revetment with differing offset depths) along Browns River adjacent to the Bittersweet Lane development. The project will require construction of a temporary road that will be used to access the streambank. Road cannot disturb more than 4 inches of depth. The contractor may need to lay geotextile down and bring in gravel or stone and then remove it at the end of the project. There are no cultural resources concerns with the location of riprap revetment as located on the design. This is a grant funded project locally supported by Natural Resources Conservation Service
CONTRACT COMPLETION DATE: The Contract shall be completed on or before October 1, 2022.
OBTAINING PLANS & CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: Plans and Contract Documents may be obtained from John Abbott, Town Administrator, Jericho VT. 67 Rt. 15. Email: jabbott@jerichovt.gov Ph: 802.899.9970x119. Plans and contract documents will be available beginning on Thursday, August 25th, 2022. Electronic copies of the plans and contract documents can be made available. Partial sets are not available.
PERMITS: Any required permits for work within the river corridor will be secured by the Town of Jericho as applicant.
ENGINEERS ESTIMATE: For this Proposal the Engineers Estimate is $0-$145,000.
PREBID CONFERENCE: A non-mandatory pre-bid conference will be held for the project on
Monday, August 29th at 11:00 AM at the Riverbank Armoring and Mitigation Site, 18 Bittersweet Lane, Jericho, VT 05465.
STANDARD SPECIFICATIONS: This contract is governed by the Town of Jericho. Construction standard requirements will be met as outlined by Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) engineering plan, a division of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control (ESPC) requirements as outlined by the State of Vermont, Division of Environmental Conservation, must also be followed.
QUESTIONS: During the advertisement phase of this project all questions shall be addressed solely
to John Abbott, Town of Jericho, Town Administrator's Office, 67 Vermont Route 15, Jericho, VT 05465
(802) 899-9970 x119 or via email: jabbott@jerichovt.gov.
EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY (EEO) CERTIFICATION: Certification is required by the Equal
Employment Opportunity regulations of the Secretary of labor (41 CFR 60-1.7(b) (1)) and must be
submitted by bidders and proposed subcontractors only in connection with contracts and
subcontracts which are subject to the equal opportunity clause. Generally only contracts and
subcontracts of $10,000 or under are exempt as set forth in 41 CFR 60-1.5. See Appendix A for
Contractors EEO Certification Form (CA-109). This Affidavit must be submitted with the Bid.
NON-COLLUSION AFFIDAVIT: All bidders are required to execute a sworn statement, certifying that the bidder has not, either directly or indirectly, entered into any agreement, participated in any
collusion, or otherwise taken any action in restraint of free competitive bidding in connection with
such contract. See Appendix B for Debarment and Non-Collusion Affidavit (CA-91). This Affidavit
must be submitted with the Bid.
DEBARMENT AFFIDAVIT: All bidders are required to execute a sworn statement, certifying that the
bidder has not within the last three (3) years been, suspended, debarred, voluntarily excluded or
determined ineligible by any Federal or State Agency; does not have a proposed suspension,
debarment, voluntary exclusion or ineligibility determination pending; and has not been indicted,
convicted or had civil judgment rendered against (it, him, her, them) by a court having jurisdiction in
any matter involving fraud or official misconduct within the past three (3) years. See Appendix B for
Debarment and Non-Collusion Affidavit (CA-91). This Affidavit must be submitted with the Bid.
NON-DISCRIMINATION IN FEDERALLY ASSISTED CONTRACTS: The Town of Jericho hereby notifies
all bidders that it will ensure that any contract entered pursuant to this advertisement,
disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or
national origin for an award. This is consistent with the Town's requirement to comply with
provisions of Title VI.
