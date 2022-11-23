Invitation to Bid Crescent Connector - Essex Junction Stp 5300(13) 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published November 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The City of Essex Junction is accepting sealed bids from pre-qualified contractors for the construction of the Crescent Connector.
Work to be performed under this project includes the construction of a new roadway (Railroad Street) on a new alignment; the addition of turning lanes on Park Street and Maple Street; reconstruction of Railroad Street; installation of traffic signals; and installation of concrete sidewalks, granite curbs, street lights, drainage improvements, pavement markings, signs, and other highway-related items.
Sealed bids will be received at the City Office, 2 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction, Vermont, 05452, until 2 PM (local time) on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Bid opening will occur immediately after the bid submittal deadline. The time of receiving and opening bids may be postponed due to emergencies or unforeseen conditions. A non- mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held for the project at 10:00 AM (local time) on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the City Office, 2 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction, VT.
Digital project plans and bid documents may be obtained at no cost from: https://www.dubois-king.com/projects-bidding-active/. Contact Ken Robie, Design Project Manager, at 802-728-7238 or krobie@dubois-king.com for assistance or questions. Plans and bid documents may be viewed at the City Office, 2 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction, VT. The City of Essex Junction, through its Authorized Representative, reserves the right to waive any informalities in or reject any and all bids, in whole or in part, or to accept any bid deemed to be in the best interest of the City of Essex Junction.
